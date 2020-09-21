Passenger dies after two-car crash in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police say one person has died after a two-car crash in Frederick.

First responders were called to West Patrick Street and Hoke Place in Frederick on Friday, September 18 around 2 p.m. Police say the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was heading east on West Patrick Street when the driver of a Honda Fit pulled in front of the Jeep. Investigators say the driver of the Honda was making a left turn from West Patrick Street onto Hoke Place.

Police say several people were inside the Jeep at the time. They were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to police. A passenger of the Honda was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with a serious injury.

On Monday, Frederick Police said the man who was flown to the trauma center had died from injuries. He has been identified as William Francis Oller, from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact investigators at (301) 600-6218. You can also email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

No tickets have been issued at this time.

