Partnership to help Montgomery County seniors in need of Covid-19 vaccine

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — As senior living communities have been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, a local clinic partnered with one senior center to get more vaccinated. AHC Inc. worked with The Charter House in Montgomery County.

Resident Mariane Fall said, “I feel relieved. So relieved.”

Fall is one of many residents who may have slipped through the cracks during the first phase of the vaccine rollout. About 100 senior citizens got their COVID vaccines through this partnership.

AHC Senior Regional Manager Michelle Matthews-Smith stated, “It is so difficult for them to get out and maneuver to different locations to get the vaccine.”

AHC says a lot of residents at The Charter House lack means of transportation and also ways to register for vaccines online. The apartment building is for low-income individuals aged 55 and over, and it’s one of many senior living homes that have been restricted during the pandemic.

Some of the residents are just glad to finally be protected.

“The best thing is to protect yourself and protect your family because life is precious,” Fall said.

Montgomery County has already vaccinated over 200,000 residents. AHC plans to host more vaccination events for seniors in the near future.