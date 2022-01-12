Parties set their agendas on first day of Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — It may be the first day of the new session in Annapolis… but already lawmakers are butting heads with Gov. Hogan… he wants to focus on tackling crime in the state… but the Democrats seem to be headed in a different direction.

Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore Cty) is one of the rising stars on the Maryland political scene, and as the legislature buckles down for its new challenges in 2022, she is looking to the future.

“First and foremost making sure we’re taking care of families small businesses and setting ourselves up for success in the years to come in a post-pandemic Maryland,” Lierman said.

And as chairman of the Democratic Caucus in the General Assembly, Delegate Jazz Lewis is championing a bill he and his colleagues has hoped would have passed last year.



“So we’re going to pass paid family leave finally and I think that is critically important to people who have to take care of their loved ones, whether their children or aging parents or a spouse,” said Lewis.

And will a huge surplus in state coffers Senate President Bill Ferguson is focused on some long-range investment.



“We are going to be making sure middle-class Marylanders have opportunities to get back to work,” said Ferguson. “We want to use one-time expenses that could be capital projects investing in schools, old schools that need deferred maintenance our university systems.”

Delegate Lierman is on the same page.



“We have to make sure that we are taking care of our retirees, that we are taking care of our working families, but we’re doing it in a way that’s sustainable,” said Lierman.

And while Gov. Hogan has proposed a tough anti-crime package, Delegate Lewis is fighting on that front too.

“We’re making sure all of our law enforcement can affordably scale bodycam cameras across the state without breaking the budget,” said Lewis. “We’re introducing legislation on that.”

It will be a busy few months here at the state capital. With the pandemic, the General Assembly has decided to meet Pro forma until later in the month, doing as much business as possible virtually.