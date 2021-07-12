Part of Noland Village to be demolished in September

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – According to the Hagerstown Housing Authority, Courts 1 and 2 of Noland Village are slated for demolition in September. The last of its residents moved out in May.

Residents moved to McCleary Hill, a new development in the west end.

“Courts one and two are just going to be torn down, and it’s going to be green space in the future unless we decide to do something different. The rest of the property will be rehabbed, with some demolition, taking out buildings. We’re going down to the concrete slab and studs, and then also another 48 units will be on this property,” said Sean Griffith, executive director with the Hagerstown Housing Authority.

Currently, the former apartment complex is being used as a training ground for first responders.