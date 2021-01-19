Park Service completes bridge over C&O canal, inviting recreation enthusiasts

After a delay of more than a year, the National Park Service has completed the bridge from the town of Hancock, Md. to the C&O Canal trail for boating a recreational access.

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — After months of delays caused by Covid and cold weather, the town of Hancock, Maryland has finally opened its bridge across the C & O Canal.

The old beams on the bridge were deteriorating. But the National Park Service has been able to allow traffic from the western Maryland town off Interstate 70 to access boating ramps and the recreation area. With warmer weather, the Park Service will pave the approaches to the bridge, and add restrooms at the picnic areas.

“It’s a big draw for the town both for our tourists and local residents. So this is a great moment for the Town of Hancock to have this finally up and running,” says Joe Gilbert, Hancock Town Manager.,

The town had been without the bridge since November, 2019.