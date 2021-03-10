Park Police investigating sexual assault on Rock Creek Trail

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place on Rock Creek Trail in Kensington Tuesday evening.  

Authorities say around 6:45 p.m. a young girl was approached and grabbed from behind near Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane.

The male suspect reportedly wrestled the girl to the ground and sexually assaulted her. A passerby heard a scream and went to investigate but the attacker ran off.

Police are on the lookout for a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, about 5’4″ to 5’6″ and skinny, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, with a round face and dark hair. The suspect was seen wearing dark clothing and no mask.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the attack to call them at 301-929-2748. Tips may be emailed to Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

