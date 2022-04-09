FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in two years the monocracy national battlefield has returned for its annual park day.

People all over Maryland gathered for the opportunity to get their hands dirty along with rangers and fellow volunteers as they worked on this year’s beautification project.

“There’s been a major program here to redo the bridge over the Vienna CSX Railroad, and unfortunately, we’ve had this stop shut down for quite a while,” Ranger Matthew Borders explained. “So now we’re finally getting to the end stages of that and we’re prepping it for reopening.”

After the clean-up is done, the state of Maryland will give their approval to move forward with reopening and allow more people to enjoy the battlefield.

“We’re going to expand our parking area, so we can get a few more vehicles down here but we’ll actually be going under the bridge today to work on the landscape and the scrub and things that have come up over near the 14th New Jersey Infantry’s Monument,” Borders said.

The people that participated cleared out brush, prune, and move debris. But, they also got to learn about the deep history of the land they worked on.

“I’ve always been a historian and I’ve always loved the fact of where I live because it’s so rich in its own history and the Battle of Menaka Sea, of course, is known as the battle that saved Washington,” Volunteer Paul Foldi said. “So it’s even more important, especially in the area that we live in, and when this would come as an opportunity to help clean the park, I just jumped at it.

“This is an important place for people to come learn about the history of Maryland and making it a place that people want to come to is very important, volunteer Matthew Foldi said. “Making it a place that people can get to is very important and this battlefield heritage site has been important to my family just growing up here and seeing our history in the flesh.

For more information about how you can get involved with the Monocacy National Battlefield visit their website.