Parents explain their views on children getting the COVID-19 vaccine

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds began just in time for summer, which means some kids may be able to feel a sense of normalcy.

However, some parents are still hesitant about the vaccine and wonder if it is truly safe.

WDVM spoke to residents specifically throughout Frederick County, and we found out some parents were thrilled to begin vaccinating their children, while others were still on fence.

A major reason some caregivers are hesitant is because of the quick development of the vaccine.

However, experts say plenty of research went into the trials and this was well thought out.

“All these great advances in technology actually helped us to rapidly develop this vaccine. I think one thing people should be aware of is that this vaccine was very rigorously evaluated, both from a safety standpoint, and an effectiveness standpoint. We put a lot of effort into this, to ensure peoples safety,” said Dr. Tina Tan, MD, FAAP.

Experts say before making a decision about the vaccine, it’s important to communicate with doctors and ask questions.