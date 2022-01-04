Parents call for the continuation of in-person learning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new letter calling for students to continue in-person school written by local and national parent advocates who say enough is enough.

Parent advocate groups are coming together trying to keep students in the classroom.

“I’m not a teacher. Most parents I know aren’t teachers. We can’t just step in and teach our kids,” said Miranda Turner, a mother apart of Arlington Parents for education.

They argue that kids are falling behind in school and virtual learning is punishing most at-risk kids.

“I know my daughter will tell me it from the very beginning mom, they said it would just be two weeks. so to close schools for two weeks now I think is going to be a big reminder for a lot of kids that the adults have broken the promises that we made to kids that’s hard,” said Jen Reesman, parent leader for Montgomery County Families for education and Accountability.

A nationwide study led by faculty at Binghamton University finds no significant link between in-person schooling and COVID infection rates.

Going back to being a working mom and having to support her kids through virtual learning, Reesman says will be tough.

“As a single mom in healthcare, I might not be able to continue to serve my patients and that pains me to say, I will do my best,” said Reesman.

Washington County Public School and Frederick County Public Schools say they have no plans to return to virtual learning.