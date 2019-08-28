Parents and law enforcement encourage safety when walking to the bus and to school

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As school begins, it is important to remind children of safety when walking to and from school and the bus.

In order to prevent accidents, officials urge kids not to run, to learn bus safety zones and not to walk behind the bus, when getting on or off.

A lot of students walk to school and home or walk to their bus stop so it’s also important to be reminded of paying attention, to be careful around railroad tracks and not to talk to strangers.

“If you are walking and you have to cross at a railroad crossing and there is a signal that a is train coming, don’t try to beat the train,” said Bruce DeGrange, Chief of Police for Smithsburg Police Department.

Parents say these tips are something to remind their children, not just when school starts, but all the time.

“I think its something we should do daily. We should always tell our children, stranger danger, don’t talk to strangers. Walk away. Stay near your parent, so yeah definitely. That’s not a school thing for me though, its an everyday thing,” said John Brooks, who is an employee at Salem Avenue Elementary, who is also a parent.

Emilee Feaster is a mother in washing says two of her kids attend a private school in the county, where they have a different system in place.

“With my private school kids, the way the private school they go to is set up, they have a number that is associated with them. We show the number to the teachers and the teachers will let them out as we pull up with the number,” said Feaster. “There is really no chance of them getting in the car with someone else.”

The first day of school in Washington County is on September 3rd.