Paramount Elementary donates nearly 4,000 pounds of food to Salvation Army

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Students at a local elementary school in Hagerstown, Maryland have found a way to give back to the community.

Students at the Paramount Elementary School were collecting canned goods for nearly two weeks to donate to the local Salvation Army. Officials at the Salvation Army told WDVM they had no idea the school was collecting canned goods until they received a call on Friday asking them to pick it up.

They said they have donated about four thousand pounds of canned goods for them to use in their food pantry just in time for the holiday season. Captain Jimmy Taylor is the commander of the Salvation Army in Hagerstown.

“So to be able to receive this is such a blessing as our pantries are starting to dwindle a little bit as the food equality starts to increase and we want to help people. So to get this call it just shows the appreciation for this community,” CPT. Taylor said.

Captain Taylor said anybody can donate to their pantry by dropping the food off at their location on George Street in Hagerstown. You can also come to the pantry to receive food.

You will just need to bring a valid id that says you live in Washington County. The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until lunch and then reopens at one and closes at 4 p.m.