Paralyzed Veterans of America wants to give people with disabilities better access to vote

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — Voting is very important for most Americans. Many people have worked so hard to receive the privilege to vote.

Some people suggest voting is what allows change to be made and your voice to be heard. However for some individuals casting a vote can be challenging.

According to the Paralyzed Veterans of America in the last election people in wheelchairs have reported the lack of access to stairways, sidewalks, and limited handicap parking.

However with world being in the midst of a pandemic some PVA advocates suggest this year — for people who do not wish to vote by mail, it can more challenging.

Advocates say there is a possibility for longer waits, less polling stations, and the chance of being exposed to covid-19.

That is why the organization developed a campaign called “Access Your Vote” it is designed to ensure everyone has a way to vote regardless of a disability.

” We really want to include everyone so anyone with a disability them and their family members or caregivers, should go to pba.org, to view everything you need to plan your vote.” Said Al Kovach, served as National President of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The Campaign states ” PVA advocates for accessible, safe voting with multiple options available to accommodate a vast array of disabilities. The “Access Your Vote” campaign is about making sure that every American who wants to vote is able to do so, regardless of accessibility limitations.”