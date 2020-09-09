Pangborn Park Lake closed for improvement project

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown has closed the lake in Pangborn Park for a beautification and improvement project.

The lake has been drained in preparation for the project. The perimeter walls and the in and out flow structures will be replaced. The silt that has gathered at the bottom of the lake will also be removed.

A few non-native trees will be removed in order to facilitate the stream work and will be replaced by native trees. The dozen or more sycamores currently surrounding the lake will also be protected.

The project will also replace the walking path around the lake and create handicap accessibility from Pangborn Boulevard to the lake.

This will be the first time the walls have been rebuilt since the lake was constructed in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and the first time silt has been removed since the 1980s. The project will remove several feet of silt from the bottom of the lake and will dispose of the silt on City-owned land behind the sewage treatment plant.

Total funding for the venture is $700,000 with two-thirds of that amount coming from City bond proceeds, and the balance will come from the City’s stormwater protection fee.

Mark Haddock, Hagerstown Parks and Recreation Manager stated that the project “is a beautification but it’s also a necessity. It’s going to make the park, the lake, probably safer, have more beauty to it. It’s gonna have better water quality. It’s just a lot of improvements the whole way around for the lake. It’s a way people get to enjoy it more.”

Haddock also predicted that the project is slated to be completed for the spring of 2021.