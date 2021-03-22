Panel recommends closing Hancock schools in consolidation plan

An advisory committee to the Washington County School Board is recommending that Hancock schools be consolidated with those in Clear Spring.

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — Despite strong protests from the town of Hancock, a Washington County school board advisory committee is consolidating the middle, high and elementary schools in the town.

The panel concluded that enrollment at the schools was low and both capital and operating funds are insufficient to continue keeping the doors open. If approved by the full board, the closures would take effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year. Town officials have taken their case to Maryland’s U.S. Senators and Congressman David Trone asking that federal rescue funds be applied to keeping the schools operating.

Joe Gilbert, Hancock Town Manager, said, “The school in any community is really the lifeblood of that community. It’s more than just the academics for the students, it’s the extracurricular activities, the sports, theater, arts and all the other activities for the community that the school represents.”

The seven-member county board of education is expected to consider the recommendations next month.