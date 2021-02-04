Pandemic is driving force for General Assembly as Gov. Hogan delivers State of the State address

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan having delivered his annual State of the State address, lawmakers listening in the capital are setting their priorities as the General Assembly moves into its second month of business this session.

So just what is the state of the state in Maryland? Governor Hogan has his view. Is the General Assembly of the same mind?

Governor Hogan put it bluntly. Maryland does not move forward until we are all vaccinated.

“We will not rest until vaccines are available to every single Marylander who wants one,” Hogan said.

The pandemic is driving the agenda at the State House in Annapolis. While Governor Hogan is setting a direction for Maryland, legislators are on the ground in their districts, on the front lines of relief.

Take Delegate Mike McKay from Washington and Allegany counties for example.

“I’m focused on workforce development,” says McKay, a Republican. “To be able to take those businesses that are looking for people – take those individuals who actually are looking for a job and put it together.”

McKay’s colleague from Baltimore City, Democrat Delegate Brooke Lierman, a candidate for state comptroller next year, says if the pandemic has taught us anything it is that the state must invest in top-flight broadband. Her focus?

“We need to put effort at the local level, work through private-public partnerships and more to make sure that we’re moving with more urgency toward getting every Marylander connected to the internet,” says Lierman.

And Delegate Mckay agrees that will go a long way in helping the economy of his district.

“Allegany County, western Washington County, for years economically challenged,” notes McKay. “We need to make sure that we don’t fall behind.”

That is clearly how Governor Hogan is also thinking.

“Our top legislative priority is the Relief Act of 2021,” Hogan proclaimed in his State of the State. “This emergency legislation will provide more than $1 billion in immediate tax relief and economic stimulus for struggling Maryland families, small businesses and those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid19 pandemic.”

So as Governor Hogan and the General Assembly agree, pandemic relief is the critical first step to moving Maryland forward. The work of Delegates McKay and Lierman can help in that effort.

This was the next to last State of the State address from Governor Hogan. He is term limited and next year will be his final address to the General Assembly.