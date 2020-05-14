Pandemic impact on housing market touch and go

HAGERSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The pandemic may have some potential home buyers nervous in this economic climate..

The market could be suffering from homeowners unable to keep up with their mortgage payments. That causes banks and other lenders to tighten the capital available to finance new purchases of residential property.

But real estate agents at the Hager’s Crossing development in Hagerstown say the market swing has not been so dramatic.

“The lending institutions made several minor changes — a little higher credit score – but nothing that’s major,” says Cathy Ho with Richmond American Homes. “But nothing that’s going to stop a real home buyer who is truly interested in buying a home.”

One big change Ho has seen these past few weeks, though, is more buyers beginning the process of looking for a new home by doing a virtual tour.