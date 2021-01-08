Pandemic has supercharged the home sales market

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With so many people working from home because of the pandemic home really has become “where the heart is.”

Hagerstown real estate professional Leanne Kuehnle sees it first-hand.



“If they’re going to telework why pay high taxes in areas such as Montgomery County when you can do your job from Washington County, get a larger home in less densely-populated area? It’s very attractive to many new home purchasers,” says Kuehnle.

This new dynamic of one’s home being the center of it all has driven a highly competitive housing market. Buyers are determined to get that special property fitting the new lifestyle in this day and age where the home is the center of our lives, whether it be for work or play.

“Many folks are waving their home inspections just to make a stronger offer so they’re selected,” says Kuehnle. “They’re doing escalation clauses. There are bidding wars going on. Demand is just so high and supply so low.”

This is why homebuilders are out scouting for land far beyond urban and suburban housing tracts. They can’t build fast enough which ratchets up the frantic demand for what properties are on the market.

“You know,” says Kuehnle, “many times houses that I would schedule on a Thursday for a showing on a Saturday they were sold by the time we got there!”

When the pandemic hit many homebuilders put on the brakes, fearing there would be an economic downturn. Not anymore. Nationwide, home sales shot up twenty percent last year.