Pandemic has driven down the box office for Hollywood movie-goers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Only about half of pre-pandemic movie-goers have returned to the cinema, and Hollywood box office revenue is about half of the nearly $200 million collected before COVID. How are local movie-goers fitting into the trend?

Dezi Hutchinson of Boonsboro, Maryland, said, “I’ve only seen two movies since the pandemic started and that was last month. And then I ordered my tickets to see the new Spiderman. So that’ll be three movies since the pandemic started.”

Many movie houses closed altogether during the pandemic and the proliferation of streaming services has also severely hurt the box office take.