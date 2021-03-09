Pandemic balance of work at home drives soaring demand for home furnishings

Mark Hill, owner of CVI Office Furniture in Frederick, Md., says changing work styles from home during the pandemic have driven the demand for home furnishings over the past year.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — You may have experienced it yourself over the past year with the pandemic: rearranging your home to accommodate working from home.

It has driven the demand for home furnishings through the roof. The furniture business has been booming. Last month alone, Americans spent more than $11 billion on home furnishings. It’s all because of trying to put “office space” and “living space” under the same roof.

Mark Hill, owner of PVI office furniture, said that families ask “where are we going to put our printers? Where are we going to put our laptops? Are we working in the bedroom? Are we working in the kitchen? How do we get away from our kids? We’ve had many challenges but the biggest one is keeping things in stock.”

The U.S. Commerce Department says monthly sales for home and office furnishings have soared 181 percent since last April.