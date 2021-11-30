“Paint the Plow” educates residents on the dangers of using too much road salt

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Four newly-painted snowplows from the Gaithersburg will be on display for this year’s Jingle Jubilee and Tree Lighting.

This free event is set to take place on Saturday, December 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Concert Pavilion, 31 South Summit Avenue.

“This is our pilot year for Paint the Plow,” said Shellie Williams, the City’s Cultural Events & Services Division Chief. “We teamed an environmental message with an art project and asked members of our Youth Centers, the Benjamin Gaither Center, and our business partner, Starbucks of Muddy Branch, to be our initial participants. The project was a lot of fun for everyone involved and the plows look wonderful.

The city says this opportunity was created by Gaithersburg Parks, Arts & Recreation Corporation and the City’s Public Works and Parks, Recreation & Culture Departments.

The idea is to educate residents by using images and messages to teach community members about the dangers of using too much road salt.

The city says if residents limit the use of road salt, it will reduce the amount of chloride entering the water system, which will improve the overall quality.

“This is our second Art and the Environment program,” said Denise Kayser, chair of G-PARC’s Alliance for Arts & Culture. “Last spring we held an art competition for designs with environmental messages that were painted on City storm drain covers. You can see the finished artworks at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park.”