Owners of The Yarn Shop open one of downtown Hagerstown’s only ice cream shops

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown welcomed the Ice Cream Shop to 96 West Washington Street. The community was invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday celebrating its opening.

The Ice Cream Shop offers a variety of ice cream desserts, including sundaes, shakes and floats that all use locally-made ice cream from South Mountain Creamery. The owners, also owners of the Yarn Shop, decided to open the ice cream shop to fill a need in the downtown area.

“We own the Yarn Store next door and I was sitting over there and I said there isn’t an ice cream shop in downtown Hagerstown and for this downtown to be revitalized you need some diversity within shops, and within people, so I thought it was a great idea to show that and that’s what we did,” said Melissa Noels, owner of the Ice Cream Shop.

The Noels say they are committed to the vibrancy of Hagerstown’s Main Street District as demonstrated by their two businesses.