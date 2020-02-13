Owner of El Paso in Hagerstown to serve 18 months

Video above is from Feb. 4, 2019 coverage of Gomez’ arrest. This video will be updated.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The owner of the now-shuttered El Paso Cantina & Grill in Hagerstown was sentenced Wednesday following his arrest last year on drug-related charges.

Jose Gomez was sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, which means he will serve 18 months. He plead guilty to maintaining a common nuisance, said Michele Hansen, the prosecutor in charge of the Washington County Narcotics Task Force.

Gomez was arrested on Feb. 4, 2019 after a raid by the Washington County Narcotics Task Force at El Paso, located on E. Washington St. According to court documents, the items found inside the business included one black plastic grocery-style bag containing four individually packaged bags containing suspected marijuana, one blue Susquehanna Bank deposit bag containing pieces of suspected crack cocaine, and two live ammunition rounds.

Gomez ran El Paso for 27 years in downtown Hagerstown. The restaurant closed down after his arrest, and has been vacant ever since.