Overturned vehicle shuts down 4 main lanes on I-270

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials responded to the area of southbound I-270 between Muddy Branch Road and I-370 to reports of a collision.

Officials say an overturned vehicle is on the scene and an entrapment. According to officials, a two-vehicle collision led to two entrapments. Both people have been safely removed and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Since the initial report, three lanes have been reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories