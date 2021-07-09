Overturned vehicle shuts down 4 main lanes on I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials responded to the area of southbound I-270 between Muddy Branch Road and I-370 to reports of a collision.

Officials say an overturned vehicle is on the scene and an entrapment. According to officials, a two-vehicle collision led to two entrapments. Both people have been safely removed and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Since the initial report, three lanes have been reopened.