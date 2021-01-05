Overturned truck collision reported on I-270

Courtesy: Pete Piringer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a collision with an overturned truck on Northbound I-270 at I-370.

Officials say one adult was evaluated and suffered from minor injuries. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

