Overturned truck collision reported on I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a collision with an overturned truck on Northbound I-270 at I-370.

MCFRS on the scene of a collision with an overturned truck in the main lanes of NB I270 IAO I370. Truck came off ramp onto I270, through and over jersey wall onto the NB lanes. 1 adult being evaluated with minor injuries. Use caution in area. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/q3oakY5GDu — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) January 5, 2021

Officials say one adult was evaluated and suffered from minor injuries. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.