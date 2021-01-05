MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a collision with an overturned truck on Northbound I-270 at I-370.
Officials say one adult was evaluated and suffered from minor injuries. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
Latest Posts
- Overturned truck collision reported on I-270
- Candle apple business in Manassas embarks on a new year journey
- Postal delivery delays persist after holiday season rush
- LA County paramedics directed not to transport certain patients with low chance of survival
- Michigan State snaps Penn State hockey’s win streak
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App