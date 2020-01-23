Live Now
Overturn commercial vehicle causes road closures on I-70

Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are currently investigating a two vehicle collision on I-70 westbound just west of MD route 75.

According to a press release, the collision involves two commercial vehicles. One has overturned which has caused a leak to the “saddle fuel tanks of the rig.”

Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) is en route to the scene.

Maryland State Troopers say once MDE arrives, one lane should re-open.

A detour has been set up which diverts traffic on MD route 144.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

