Overnight shooting leaves man dead in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Rockville Friday.

Around midnight, Rockville police found a man who had been shot in the area of Bradley Ave. and Fletcher place. Due to the man’s extensive injuries at the time, Montgomery County police took over the investigation while he was taken to the hospital, where officers confirmed to WDVM that he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information or who may have access to surveillance footage of the incident is urged to get in touch with the police.