Overnight house fire causes thousands of dollars worth of damage

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A massive fire early Tuesday leaves one family out of a home in Montgomery County.

The fire caused extensive damage, and about 80 firefighters to get control of the fire that started at about 4 am on Sabbath Court, right off Goshen Road. Fire investigators determined the fire started behind the house on the patio. One of the occupants had a tent set up on the patio with two space heaters inside. The tent was used as a designated smoking area during cold temperatures.

Pete Piringer said, “Potential sources of the fire that investigators are looking at right now: occupants got out, several cats are missing, and the damage in the neighborhood is estimated to $600 to $700,000.”

There were no injuries. The residents could get out of the home safely, but three cats are reportedly missing.