Overnight house fire causes thousands of dollars worth of damage

Maryland

No injuries were reported

House goes up in flames overnight causing thousands of dollars worth of damage

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A massive fire early Tuesday leaves one family out of a home in Montgomery County.

The fire caused extensive damage, and about 80 firefighters to get control of the fire that started at about 4 am on Sabbath Court, right off Goshen Road. Fire investigators determined the fire started behind the house on the patio. One of the occupants had a tent set up on the patio with two space heaters inside. The tent was used as a designated smoking area during cold temperatures.

Pete Piringer said, “Potential sources of the fire that investigators are looking at right now: occupants got out, several cats are missing, and the damage in the neighborhood is estimated to $600 to $700,000.”

There were no injuries. The residents could get out of the home safely, but three cats are reportedly missing.

