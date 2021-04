ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still unavailable at all Maryland vaccine providers, but the state is continuing to ramp up its vaccinations. Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that over 80% of Maryland’s age 65 and older population — that’s four in every five seniors — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Maryland providers have administered more than 3.6 million vaccines, and are now averaging nearly 70,000 vaccinations per day. pic.twitter.com/4YOBFX0brN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 14, 2021

Over 50% of the state’s adult population has also received at least one vaccine dose.