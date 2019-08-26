Over 50 fireman respond to fire at Microtel Inn and Suites in Maugansville

MAUGANSVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– Over 50 firefighters responded to a fire at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Oliver Drive Monday afternoon in Maugansville.

Officials from the Maugansville Fire Department say the fire started from a bathroom fan in a storage closet. No one was occupying the room.

The fire department knocked out the blaze by putting a 3-feet by 3-feet hole in the roof to help the smoke filter out.

No injuries have been reported and there is no estimate to the cost of damage at this time, but fire officials say that because of their quick response, they were able to get the fire out quickly and prevent further damage.

“We had a total of 56 firefighters that were assisting. Faster response times definitely help out when it comes to emergency situations,” said Capt. Chad Shindle, with the Maugansville Fire Department.

Captain Shindle added that fires start in fans when they overheat, so they should be turned off when not in use.