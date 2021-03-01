Over 40% of Maryland residents age 65+ have been vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland officially vaccinated over 40% of its age 65 and older population on Monday.

“We continue to follow the science and make vaccinating older Marylanders one of our highest priorities as we work to ensure equitable access to vaccines,” said Governor Hogan. “This will continue to be a long process, but we anticipate more supply coming that will help us increase this pace even further. I want to thank all of the vaccinators — the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies — working around the clock to get shots into arms.”

On this graph, you can see the percentage of vaccinated people in one of our most vulnerable categories rise. With doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine on their way, Hogan expects these numbers to rise even faster.

Maryland has given over 1.33 million shots. The second-most vaccinated age range, 50-64, has had about 15% of their population vaccinated. The daily rate of administration has risen to just over 35,000 doses a day.