Over 30,000 people set out to the 56th annual Color Fest in Thurmont

Town officials say people come out for the event from all around the east coast

THURMONT, M.d. (WDVM) — Over 30,000 people attended the 56th annual Color Fest in Thurmont over the weekend.

There were hundreds of vendors, food, music and more. Almost every non- profit in the town had a stand set up for the biggest fundraiser of the year. Town officials say people come out for the event from all around the east coast. The mayor has been in office for six years and says the event has certainly evolved over the years.

“We have a lot of history in Thurmont, camp David is up there, a lot of world history you have Catoctin down the road a revolutionary through civil war, every color fest weekend is a great weekend a lot of guests everyone is very happy, everyone has a good time on color fest,” John Kinnaird, said, the mayor of Thurmont. Event officials say they are already making plans for next year.