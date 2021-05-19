Over 25 percent of Montgomery County 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated in first week of eligibility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over 12,000 Montgomery County children ages 12 to 15 have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at county-run clinics in just the last week since they became eligible. That’s over 25 percent of county residents who fall in that age group, according to county health officials.

The actual total is likely more than that though, officials say, as some Montgomery County children in that age group received their first doses at pharmacies and community clinics.

Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s chief health officer, says vaccinating young people is an important step forward in stopping the spread of the virus.

“We’re going to continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, provide opportunities for them to get vaccinated, and to support our community partners and private providers in extending those opportunities,” said Dr. Gayles during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The 25 percent figure is consistent with what Maryland is reporting for vaccine uptake in that group state-wide. Keep in mind, 12 to 15-year-olds only became eligible for the vaccine just last Wednesday after the CDC and FDA issued a new emergency use authorization for that age group.