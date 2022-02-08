Over 200 pills found on students at St. Charles High School

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The administrators, along with the School Resource Officer, started an investigation, which found three students in possession of over 250 pills, all of which were suspected to be controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

On Feb. 7, St. Charles High School administrators got an anonymous tip that a student or students possibly possessed a CDS. The alleged CDS has been sent to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab for more testing while the school administration handles the issue.

This investigation is ongoing. The CCSO encourages anyone with information to contact Corporal J. Thompson at 301-609-3282