Over 100K Montgomery County voters prepare to vote by mail

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — As Election Day is approaching, many voters are trying to get their votes in as early as possible.

Montgomery County received over 130,000 mail-in requests for voters to cast their ballots by mail. A Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesperson says as of Thursday they have received 131,529 mail-in requests and they’re still counting. Some are expecting longer wait times to vote this year due to a lack of poll workers.

The county will have 39 voting centers, including 11 early-voting centers. The deadline to vote by mail is no later than October 20th, voters have until October 13th to register to vote. Gilberto Zelaya of the Montgomery County Board of Elections stated, “We do have individuals who have a desire to vote in person, and we respect that, but we encourage voting by mail. It’s a legitimate, secure way to cast your constitutional right to a ballot.”

To track your ballots, you may text the word “check” to 77788. That will then send you all the information you may need to know. You may also text the word “Serve” to that same number to volunteer, and the word “Vote” for any information you will need to register.