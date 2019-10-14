Over 1,000 people walked in Frederick to find a cure for Alzheimer’s

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) –Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Maryland was full of the color purple for the 2019 “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”.

Over 1,000 people and hundreds of volunteers wore the color purple to honor those who have been affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Participants walked one mile or three miles around the grounds smiling and cheering.

“It is driven by the passion of the people involved, many people who are our volunteers are people who have been through this experience or are dealing with it now and I’m so inspired every day by what caregivers do,” Cass Naugle said, the executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Maryland Chapter.

This year one group raised over $20,000. Participants and event officials shared their personal stories in connection to being apart of the walk.

“My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2009 and I was very sad and angry and frustrated and honestly I didn’t understand a lot about the disease and what was ahead of us and I decided I needed to figure out how to become empowered to help,” Julie Peatt Cassaday said, the manager of events for Alzheimer’s Association.

The walk helps the healing process and education around the disease, but it also raises donations to continue the search for a cure.

“If you haven’t been touched by Alzheimer’s, eventually you will in one way or another, either yourself or someone you love or know or work with, it is so important to help find the cure for that reason,” Erik Perkins said, who works on the committee logistics team.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2019, Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s will cost the nation $290 billion. By 2050, these costs could rise as high as $1.1 trillion.

Anyone can donate to the cause until the end of the year.