Outdooring dining set to end in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick Pop Up Dining Program has been a popular eatery and many residents fought to keep it going but it is officially set to end on Sunday.

The City’s Pop Up Dining Program was extended back in September, by the Board of Aldermen to provide continued support to local restaurants, but now some residents are confused as to why the city is choosing to finally end the program.

Residents took to Facebook to share their concerns, expressing their thoughts on how this could increase COVID-19 cases if more people are eating indoors, and some wondered if restaurants would survive if residents don’t eat in.

“I think this is an interesting time to end the outdoor program. I believe by ending this program it could lead to more cases of COVID-19 and limit the time people get to interact with one another, I think the city should try to find a way to make it stay,” said Jonathan Bydlak, a Frederick resident.

However, others are ready for it to go. Some residents expressed how the weather could be an issue. Winter is approaching and some community members say they rather not sit out in the cold to eat.

Others expressed, how limited parking grew to be an issue and made the city hard to maneuver.

There is mixed emotion about outdoor dining ending, but the city will officially end the program Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to the city, parklet removal is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, and may cause lane closures and minimal delays for traffic in the downtown area in the morning.