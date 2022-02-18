Organizers prepare for Frederick Lunar New Year celebration

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Although many of us celebrated the new year on Jan. 1, some are just getting started. In Frederick, Maryland the Asian-American center of Frederick is hosting its 17th annual Lunar New Year celebration.

This is the year of the tiger. Organizers for Saturday’s event said you can expect to see several performances including dances, poetry, and drums from different Asian cultures.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually. They expect to see hundreds of attendees this year.

“We just want to share you know, the diversity. New year’s is time for us to go home. Celebrate with families. And now that we bring the celebration to your home, to your family room to your living room, come enjoy tina, have a good time together,” said Elizabeth Chung with the center.

The virtual celebration starts at 2 o’clock Saturday, if you’re interested in attending you can visit the Asian-American Center of Frederick for the link.