Organizations help prevent homelessness as eviction hold nears its end

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland courts say they will start hearing eviction cases at the end of next month, as the hold on evictions is scheduled to end.

The moratorium was part of the federal CARES Act, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order to stop evictions during these critical months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with unemployment still remaining high, tenants are turning to community service organizations like the Salvation Army for help.

“Our goal is to make sure, as best we can, people don’t end up in a homeless situation,” says Captain Jimmy Taylor of the Hagerstown Salvation Army.

The Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland says tenant requests for help advocating for their rights is up 400 percent over last year.

