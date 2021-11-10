Organizations aim to combat rise in crime through youth violence prevention initiative

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — At a recent mayor and council goal planning session, the city finalized their administration’s strategic plan which includes a clear focus on public safety. In addition to supporting the needs of the police department, they are committed to supporting a youth violence prevention initiative.

Due to recent events of crime happening in Hagerstown, several organizations are banding together to keep children out of trouble.

“We started looking at the youth in our community and looking at some of the issues we were facing, and councilmember McIntyre got together with the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, to try to put together a youth initiative that was based off of a model of Santa Rosa, California. They have been working with about 40 or 50 different organizations to just really wrap our arms around our youth and to let them know that there are resources here to help them,” said Mayor Emily Keller.

The police department is aggressively pursuing new strategies to stop the violence and is having discussions with the state’s attorney’s office about more aggressive prosecution and seeking longer jail sentences for those convicted of committing violence in our community.