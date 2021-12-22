Oregon woman facing multiple drug charges in Allegany County

36-year-old Brooke Fitzgerald of Ashland, Oregon is facing over 5 drug charges in Allegany County, Maryland.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Oregon woman is facing over 5 drug charges in Allegany County after officers found over 7 ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl in her vehicle.

Seven ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl found in Fitzgerald’s car in Allegany County, Md. Photo courtesy of Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

36-year-old Brook Fitzgerald of Ashland, Oregon was arrested and faces 6 drug-related charges.

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of heroin

Possession w/intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession w/intent to distribute heroin

Possession of large amount: fentanyl

Possession of large amount: heroin

Officers were called to a Sheetz in Cresaptown, Maryland shortly after 2:30 on Wednesday morning for a well-being check of a possible intoxicated drunk person in a car. After officers spoke to Fitzgerald, they had a K9 from the Cumberland City Police K9 unit scan the car which resulted in a positive alert.

Fitzgerald is currently being held in the Allegany County Detention Center.