Oregon woman facing multiple drug charges in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Oregon woman is facing over 5 drug charges in Allegany County after officers found over 7 ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl in her vehicle.
36-year-old Brook Fitzgerald of Ashland, Oregon was arrested and faces 6 drug-related charges.
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of heroin
- Possession w/intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession w/intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of large amount: fentanyl
- Possession of large amount: heroin
Officers were called to a Sheetz in Cresaptown, Maryland shortly after 2:30 on Wednesday morning for a well-being check of a possible intoxicated drunk person in a car. After officers spoke to Fitzgerald, they had a K9 from the Cumberland City Police K9 unit scan the car which resulted in a positive alert.
Fitzgerald is currently being held in the Allegany County Detention Center.