Oregon woman facing multiple drug charges in Allegany County

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

36-year-old Brooke Fitzgerald of Ashland, Oregon is facing over 5 drug charges in Allegany County, Maryland.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Oregon woman is facing over 5 drug charges in Allegany County after officers found over 7 ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl in her vehicle.

Seven ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl found in Fitzgerald’s car in Allegany County, Md. Photo courtesy of Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

36-year-old Brook Fitzgerald of Ashland, Oregon was arrested and faces 6 drug-related charges.

  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of heroin
  • Possession w/intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession w/intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession of large amount: fentanyl
  • Possession of large amount: heroin

Officers were called to a Sheetz in Cresaptown, Maryland shortly after 2:30 on Wednesday morning for a well-being check of a possible intoxicated drunk person in a car. After officers spoke to Fitzgerald, they had a K9 from the Cumberland City Police K9 unit scan the car which resulted in a positive alert.

Fitzgerald is currently being held in the Allegany County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories