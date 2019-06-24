Opportunity of a lifetime: trying out for U.S.A Baseball

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several Maryland baseball players got the opportunity of a lifetime- to try out for the U.S.A Baseball Team

U.S.A Baseball’s National Team Identification Series hosted Maryland tryouts in Funkstown Monday morning for 14U & 16U. The NTIS Program was launched in 2009 to offer athletes across the nation an opportunity to compete for a spot on the U.S.A. team.

“It’s a life-changing experience,” said MD State Director for U.S.A Baseball NTIS Sean O’Connor. “So you talk about being in an experience at 15, 16, 17, 18 years old, and wear united states across your chest. If you make it through all the rounds, you’re walking away as one of the best 18 or 19 players in your age group in the country and nobody can ever take that away from you.”

Maryland alone has had seven different tryout opportunities, and through several different rounds, hundreds of young athletes across the country will compete for 18-to-19 spots in each age group to represent U.S.A.

“It’s very special for anybody to get it no matter where you’re from, you know talent is talent and there’s a lot of talent here,” said West Region Representative for Maryland Baseball Coach Association Trey Cobb. “It’s great that Sean and a couple guys are trying to give our small little area a chance for guys to be seen, but it’s all a testament of God’s hard work and what they’ve done.”

And many aspiring professional baseball players took the opportunity Monday.

“Just to get the opportunity or the chance to play for U.S.A Baseball is amazing,” said Urbana Hawks Player Joey Galloway. “It prepares us and it’s just a good opportunity to get in front of people who can spread your name out to college coaches.”

The NTIS Championship Cups will be held in August in Cary, North Carolina.

