Opioid Operational Command Center grant submission approved

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of County Commissioners approved funding for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Due to an increase in demand for fiscal year 2020, the office submitted a grant application for $57,190. The funding would be used to supplement the cost for the global monitoring position and substance testing.
Other items that would be purchased with funding include portable breathalyzer devices and rapid drug testing devices.
