Only in-person or only online? Washington County parents will choose next month

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools has expanded eligibility for students to return to the classroom.

On Wednesday, March 24th, all WCPS elementary schools will be open for students who wish to return to in-person learning for five days a week. On Tuesday, April 6th, WCPS will no longer be offering the hybrid learning model for elementary school students.

Parents will have to decide whether their student will remain at home to continue distance learning or make a full return to their classroom.

For middle and high school students, they will be able to return to five day a week, in-person learning on Monday, April 12th.

However, on that same day, WCPS will no longer be offering the hybrid model. Parents will have to decide whether their student will be return to their classroom or continue fully distance learning.

At the most recent board of education meeting, the head of the Washington County Teacher’s association was less than thrilled at the prospect of students making a full return to the classroom. Neil Becker told board members to not ignore science and urged them not to risk the health and safety of students to meet data points.