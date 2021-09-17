Online survey to help women who struggled during the pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Commission for Women is conducting an online survey to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the state of Maryland.

Many women, especially single mothers, reported struggling during the pandemic. Some feared losing their homes and voiced concerns about health disparities.

The Maryland Commission for Women would like females living in Maryland to fill out the survey so change can be made in the area.

The results will be used to inform state policy makers on the needs of women and provide better grants and resources.

You can view the survey here.