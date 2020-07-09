Online financial fitness program is encouraging people to learn how to handle their finances

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has greatly impacted the economy, and with a lack of jobs, learning how to be financially stable is very important at a time like this, especially for young adults.

According to a study from the National Endowment for Financial Education, only 24 percent of millennials demonstrate basic financial literacy.

That is why programs like Edward Jones financial fitness, are offering free online resources to help young adults learn the basics of finance.

The free online program consist of learning how to write a check, preparing 401K investments, building good credit, and more.

Financial analyst say basic financial literacy will help you to reduce debt, increase savings, and give many individuals the tools to begin planning to buy their own home or to pay off student debt.

“I feel like the goal of Edward Jones and myself and all the financial advisors in general, is to help with the financial literacy crisis we have today, because I really feel like it’s an issue and if we don’t do something to help educate the young adult, it’s just going to get worse” said Financial Analyst, Tracy Regalia.

Some analysts also said although the pandemic is a challenging time, use your free time as a way to learn more about handling your finances, and if you would like to learn more visit the website.

