One with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle and van collide

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Two individuals were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and a van on Shady Grove Road near Epsilon Drive.

Westbound Shady Grove Road is closed from Midcounty Highway to Epsilon Drive while the Collision Reconstruction Unit responds to the crash.

Police say they received a call at 3:47 p.m. regarding the collision. One individual was transported with life-threatening injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

Update – Shady Grove Road near Epsilon Drive, collision, involving motorcycle & van, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 Pri1 trauma w/ life-threatening injuries & another patient NLT, @mcfrs T731, PE728, A728, RS703, M708B, EMS704, BC703 responded, some lanes closed https://t.co/j5eZWbeR6P pic.twitter.com/87z60wgtxy — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 11, 2021