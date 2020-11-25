One sent to the hospital with serious injuries after struck on Hagerstown’s Dual Highway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is at the scene to investigate a pedestrian struck on Dual Highway by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Washington County Emergency Communication Supervisor says one person was transported to Meritus Hospital with serious injuries, the current condition is unknown at this time. Hagerstown Police Department’s accident reconstruction team is at the scene to determine the cause of the accident.