One person transported to hospital after tractor-trailer crash

The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash at the intersection of National Pike and Greencastle Pike (Huyetts Crossroads) early Tuesday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and struck a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was alert and taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown with non-life threatening injuries, police report.

The call was reported around 4:20 a.m.

