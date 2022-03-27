SILVER SPRING, Md.(WDVM) — One person has been arrested after a shooting at a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police says they responded to a shooting on the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived they found several cars with struck.

The suspect is facing gun related charges.

Currently there are no victims or injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation, Montgomery County Police are asking if you have any information to please call the police non-emergency number, (301)279-8000.