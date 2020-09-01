One person hospitalized after vehicle hits bicyclist in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle hit a bicyclist Tuesday morning.
Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, says crews were called to Montgomery Village Avenue, near Club House Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As of 10:50 a.m., The southbound lane of Montgomery Village Avenue is closed at Clubhouse Road, according to Piringer.
The person who was hospitalized has not yet been identified. There is no word if anyone else was injured or what may have caused the crash.
This is a developed story. Stick with LocalDVM.com for updates.
